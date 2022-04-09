Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Raised to $28.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Agiliti by 88.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.