Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €103.40 ($113.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.97. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.