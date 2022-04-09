Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIMO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.45 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.