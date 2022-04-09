AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Down 2.5%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.92. 142,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm has a market cap of $73.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

