Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 2.8%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €20.54 ($22.57) and last traded at €20.82 ($22.88). Approximately 600,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.43 ($23.55).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.61 ($25.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

