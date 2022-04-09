Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 2.8%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €20.54 ($22.57) and last traded at €20.82 ($22.88). Approximately 600,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.43 ($23.55).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIXA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.61 ($25.95).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

