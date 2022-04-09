Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.76 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $54.76 million and $445,889.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,383,073 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

