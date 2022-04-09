Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to report $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 17,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,238. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

