Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to report $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALRS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 17,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,238. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.