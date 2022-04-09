Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.65 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $97.65 million and approximately $60.90 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.95 or 0.07518381 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.95 or 1.00016609 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

