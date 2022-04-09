Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 30th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

