Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 30th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.
Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $148.70.
ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
