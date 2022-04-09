Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.