Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.