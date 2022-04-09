Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $10.45 Million in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 588,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

