Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $11.60 Million in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,167,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.80% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

