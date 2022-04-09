Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.28 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

