Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.46 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $318,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

