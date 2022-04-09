Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $10 Million Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 99.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

