Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 359,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

