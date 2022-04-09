Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $11.88 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 181.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NPO opened at $94.44 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

