Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 393,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $960.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

