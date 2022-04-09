Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

