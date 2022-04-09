Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.03% of Alphatec worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 496.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.