Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.