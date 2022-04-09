Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of AMAM opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

