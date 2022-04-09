Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The Home Health and Hospice segments drove the top line on growth in Medicare and Non-Medicare revenues. The company’s newly formed high acuity care segment, Contessa, experienced continued positive momentum, offering home-based recovery solutions to patients in need of acute level care. Further, increased Licensed Practical Nurse and Physical Therapist Assistant utilization buoys optimism. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s Personal Care revenues registered a year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter. Within the Home Health segment, the rebound in elective procedures was impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant. The contraction of both margins is an added disadvantage.”

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.