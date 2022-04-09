América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) vs. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Critical Comparison

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get América Móvil alerts:

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. América Móvil pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.68 $3.87 billion $2.92 7.50 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

América Móvil has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for América Móvil and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 4 1 0 2.20 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 19.73% 23.91% 5.09% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

América Móvil beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 287 million wireless voice and data subscribers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (Get Rating)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.