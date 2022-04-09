American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 496,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

