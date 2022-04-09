American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $31,441,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.