Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.67.

AMP opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.53 and its 200 day moving average is $297.58. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

