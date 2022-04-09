Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.98

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 5256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

