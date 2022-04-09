Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. Ampol has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

