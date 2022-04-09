Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,297. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.