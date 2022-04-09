Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASGN opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

