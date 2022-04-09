Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Flux Power posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.