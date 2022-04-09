Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

