Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to report sales of $139.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Livent posted sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $582.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $706.63 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 3,410,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,177. Livent has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

