Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.59.

OSK traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 61.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

