Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

PHM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.