Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $56.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $47.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $55.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

REGN stock traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $738.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,162. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

