Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post $162.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $161.50 million. Switch reported sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

SWCH opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

