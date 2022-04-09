Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

