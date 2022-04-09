Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $5.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $6.04. Whirlpool reported earnings of $7.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.33 to $28.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $172.08. 1,327,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,782. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,906,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.