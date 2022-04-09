Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $289.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $234.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

