Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to report $205.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.70 million and the lowest is $205.40 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

Cloudflare stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

