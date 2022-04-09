Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

