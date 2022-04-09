Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 77,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,514. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

