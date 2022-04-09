Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

