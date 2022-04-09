Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

