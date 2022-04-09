Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.88. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

