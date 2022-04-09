Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

